Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 5.14.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* After Michael Cohen’s testimony wraps up, the prosecution will call no more witnesses: “[Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass] said the prosecution had indicated that they would call a witness after Cohen, a publisher, but decided against it. In conversation with Trump’s attorney Blanche, they said they anticipate the prosecution could rest by the end of Thursday.”

* There was no real point in even filing this case: “A New York State appeals court on Tuesday upheld a gag order imposed on former President Donald J. Trump in his criminal trial in Manhattan, rejecting arguments that the measure had violated Mr. Trump’s First Amendment rights.”

* The West will be watching: “When China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, hosts President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia in China this week, it will be more than two years since the two autocratic leaders declared a ‘no limits’ partnership to push back against what they consider American bullying and interference. Growing challenges from the West have tested the limits of that partnership.”

* In related news: “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in Kyiv on Tuesday, assuring him that American military aid is on its way at a ‘challenging time’ for the country’s war effort against Russia.”

* Those waiting for a rate cut will just have to be patient: “Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated Tuesday that inflation is falling more slowly than expected and will keep the central bank on hold for an extended period.”

* I’d be interested in hearing more about the reasons for this: “The rate of assaults on American law enforcement reached a 10-year high in 2023, with more than 79,000 officer attacks reported, according to a new FBI report released Tuesday.”

* And then there were two: “Alabama became the second U.S. state to ban lab-grown meat, joining Florida which earlier this month outlawed the alternative protein. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Alabama Bill, which the prohibits ‘the manufacture, sale, or distribution of food products made from cultured animal cells,’ into law on May 7.”

* And The New York Times reported this morning that Trump’s lawyers were on edge during Cohen’s testimony, though their client was not: “Todd Blanche and Emil Bove appear to pass a note. Trump, however, is very much not on edge. His eyes are closed and he appears to be dozing peacefully.”

See you tomorrow.