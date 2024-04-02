Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 4.2.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* In Gaza: “World Central Kitchen said that it was pausing aid efforts in the Gaza Strip after seven of its workers were killed in what it said was an Israeli airstrike. The U.S.-based nonprofit group said its team was traveling in two armored cars bearing its logo and had coordinated its movements with the Israeli military.”

* Netanyahu comments: “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday his country’s forces had ‘unintentionally hit innocent people’ in the Gaza Strip in the past day, after an airstrike killed seven aid workers with the disaster relief charity World Central Kitchen.”

* A presidential call: “President Joe Biden has called world-renowned chef José Andrés ‘to express that he’s heartbroken’ after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers in Gaza from the chef’s World Central Kitchen organization. ‘The president conveyed he is grieving with the entire World Central Kitchen family,’ White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during the daily press briefing.”

* A "check in" call: “President Joe Biden held a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday morning to address U.S. concerns over China’s trade with Russia amid its war with Ukraine, the issues of cyberattacks and election interference, and efforts to counter illicit narcotics traffic, among other regional and global matters, the White House said.”

* In case you missed this last night: “Former President Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond in the New York civil fraud case, preventing seizure of his assets while the case is under appeal. A state appeals court ruled last week that Trump and his co-defendants had 10 days to post the amount, which was reduced from the $464 million judgment that was originally due March 25.”

* Speaking of the former president: “Donald Trump has sued two co-founders of his newly public Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., claiming they set the company up improperly and shouldn’t get any stock in it. In the latest legal skirmish over who gets how much of the hot but flailing meme stock, Trump alleges that Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss violated an agreement about the setup and don’t deserve their 8.6% stake, currently valued at $606 million.”

* A scary story out of Atlanta: “Federal authorities have charged a U.S. Navy veteran who’s accused of ramming an SUV into a barrier at the front gate of the FBI’s Atlanta office. Ervin Lee Bolling faces a federal charge of destroying government property stemming from the crash that happened shortly after noon on Monday, according to a court filing.”

* An even scarier story out of Texas: "A person in Texas became ill with bird flu after contact with infected dairy cattle, state officials reported Monday. It’s the first human case of the highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza in Texas, and it’s the second recorded in the U.S., according to the health alert state officials issued."

* Remember this one? “Lawyers representing migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard nearly two years ago by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can sue the charter flight company that transported them to the island off the Massachusetts coast, according to a ruling Monday by a federal judge in Boston.”

* Best wishes for a speedy recovery: “U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer, but he said he is continuing to work while undergoing treatment.”

See you tomorrow.