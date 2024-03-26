Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 3.26.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The Francis Scott Key Bridge: “A major Baltimore bridge collapsed like a house of cards early Tuesday morning after it was struck by a container ship, sending several vehicles plunging into the dark water below, sparking an intense search for survivors and shutting down one of the nation’s busiest ports. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency and said the collapse ... was most likely the result of an accident and not an act of terrorism.”

* In related news: “An unknown number of workers were doing repairs on the bridge when the ship hit a support pillar, and at least six people were still believed to be missing, Moore said. ‘This is still, very much, a search and rescue mission,’ he said during an afternoon news conference flanked by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.”

* Difficult diplomacy: “As tensions rise between the two countries, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, on Tuesday, a day after the United States abstained in a United Nations Security Council vote calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.”

* Indefensible threats: “The Department of Justice is investigating dozens of threats made to election workers, federal officials said Monday, and has charged 20 individuals so far. ... Thirteen of the 20 charged individuals have been convicted.”

* Child labor, in the United States, in the 21st century: “Immigrant children as young as 14 were found working illegally amid dangerous heavy equipment at a Tennessee firm that makes parts for lawn mowers sold by John Deere and other companies, according to Labor Department officials.”

* This will likely be the basis for an interesting lawsuit: “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that will prohibit children younger than 14 from joining social media in the state. Those who are 14 or 15 will need a parent’s consent before they join a platform. The bill, HB3, also directs social media companies to delete the existing accounts of those who are under 14.”

* On Capitol Hill: “Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced Monday he is tapping Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.) to head the Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. ... Moolenaar is set to replace outgoing Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who announced his plans to retire early on Friday, as the chairman of the panel.”

See you tomorrow.