Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 12.6.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Biden has a compelling story to tell: “President Joe Biden on Tuesday is visiting the site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority.”

* Incremental progress restoring power in North Carolina: “Power will be restored for most customers by Wednesday night after a ‘targeted’ attack on two electric substations over the weekend caused widespread outages and shut down schools across one county in North Carolina, officials said Tuesday.”

* The latest on the Club Q shooting: “The suspect in last month’s deadly rampage at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub was charged Tuesday with 305 criminal counts in what could be the most heavily prosecuted murder case in state history, authorities said.”

* That’s not much of a condemnation: “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Donald Trump without mentioning his name — again. ‘Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that the Constitution could somehow be suspended or not followed, it seems to me would have a very hard time being sworn in as the president of the United States,’ McConnell said Tuesday during a press conference following caucus lunches.”

* Hmm: “Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.”

* Giuliani’s troubles: “Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani spent much of Monday defending his efforts to reverse the result of the 2020 election before an attorneys disciplinary committee, flailing and muttering as he attempted to elide questions about his conduct.”

* Remember Marco Rubio’s pal David Rivera? “A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government was arrested Monday in connection with an ongoing federal criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.”

See you tomorrow.