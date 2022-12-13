Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 12.13.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Good news on inflation: “Consumer price growth cooled in November, indicating a slowing economy and a sign that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-raising campaign to fight inflation is starting to pay off.”

* An exciting possibility: “U.S. scientists have achieved ‘ignition’ — a fusion reaction that produced more energy than it took to create — a critical milestone for nuclear fusion and a step forward in the pursuit of a nearly limitless source of clean energy, Energy Department officials said Tuesday.”

* A notable arrest: “Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of the cryptocurrency giant FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas after U.S. authorities filed criminal charges against him, authorities said Monday.”

* All is not well at Twitter: “Twitter on Monday disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, a group of volunteers who offered the company outside expert advice about online safety, according to an email seen by NBC News.”

* I can’t imagine why this guy wouldn’t want to face a bunch of questions: “Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t hold his traditional year-end press conference for the first time in at least a decade as Russian troops continue to lose ground in Ukraine.”

* A conflict worth watching closely: “Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India’s defense minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries were killed in a deadly brawl.”

* A man deserving of many such honors: “The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday it would memorialize the late Rep. John Lewis with a new stamp next year. In its announcement, the USPS said the stamp ‘celebrates the life and legacy’ of Lewis.”

See you tomorrow.