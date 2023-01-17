Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 1.17.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* An arrest in a case we’ve been following: “A failed candidate for the New Mexico state House described by police as an ‘election denier’ was arrested Monday in a string of shootings at the homes of state and local Democratic leaders. Republican Solomon Peña is accused of conspiring with and paying four men to carry out shootings at the Albuquerque-area homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state legislators, Albuquerque police said.”

* In related news: “A failed New Mexico state House candidate visited the homes of local Democratic leaders to vehemently dispute his election loss weeks before he allegedly orchestrated a series of shootings at the residences, elected officials said.”

* The latest on the mass shooting in Fort Pierce: “A 30-year-old woman died one day after eight people were shot at a party held after a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, Florida police said Tuesday.”

* The latest on the mass shooting in Goshen: “Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects, sheriff’s officials said.”

* An important meeting: “The top U.S. military officer, Army Gen. Mark Milley, traveled to a site near the Ukraine-Poland border on Tuesday and talked with his Ukrainian counterpart face to face for the first time — a meeting underscoring the growing ties between the two militaries and coming at a critical time as Russia’s war with Ukraine nears the one-year mark.”

* In related news: “Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that the Netherlands plans to ‘join’ the U.S. and Germany’s efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems.”

* Biden went to so far as to refer to Republicans as “fiscally demented“: “President Joe Biden lambasted House Republicans’ tax agenda on Monday, targeting the new majority’s push to revoke new Internal Revenue Service funding, abolish the federal tax agency and replace the income tax with a federal tax on consumption.”

* Noted without comment: “Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin — who foiled Democrats’ efforts to pass a voting-rights overhaul by a simple majority — shared a high-five on the stage in Davos as they reaffirmed their opposition to overturning the Senate’s filibuster rule.”

See you tomorrow.