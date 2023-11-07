Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.7.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* One month later: “It has been a month since the surprise Hamas terrorist attack that Israel says killed 1,400 people and left 240 still held hostage in the Gaza Strip. More than 1.5 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and health officials there say more than 10,000 have been killed as Israel bombards the Palestinian enclave from the air and assaults it on the ground.”

* Gaza’s near future: “Israel will have ‘overall security responsibility’ for Gaza for ‘an indefinite period’ after this war with Hamas ends, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.”

* The latest Jan. 6 guilty plea: “Ryan Nichols, a Jan. 6 rioter who posted a video in which he raised a crowbar and confessed in the third person to fighting law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol, pleaded guilty to two federal felonies Tuesday.”

* SCOTUS: “The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated it would uphold a federal law that prohibits people under domestic violence restraining orders from owning firearms, potentially limiting the scope of its own major gun rights ruling from last year.”

* On Capitol Hill: “The House is headed for a showdown vote Wednesday on whether to punish Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — the only Palestinian American in Congress — for her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.”

* Speaking of Congress, this isn’t a popular topic of conversation, but there’s a government-shutdown deadline next week: “House Republicans on Tuesday grasped for a way to avert a government shutdown amid deep divides in their ranks over federal spending, debating how to strike a compromise with the Democratic-led Senate and President Biden just 10 days away from the funding deadline.”

* The final vote was 62 to 36: “The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Dr. Monica M. Bertagnolli, a cancer surgeon who currently leads the National Cancer Institute, as the next director of the National Institutes of Health, overriding the objections of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the chairman of the Senate health committee.”

