Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.28.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Day Five: “The temporary truce between Israel and Hamas has entered a fifth day after both sides agreed to extend the pause in fighting to allow for the release of more Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. CIA Director Bill Burns is in Qatar for talks aimed at a further extension and a broader hostage deal.”

* In related news: “The U.S. says it has urged Israel that any offensive in southern Gaza after the truce must be designed to avoid ‘significant further displacement’ of Palestinian civilians, who have been suffering for weeks in the south as supplies of food, water and medicine run low amid Israeli bombardment while the military campaign against Hamas was centered on the north.”

* In Atlanta: “Former first lady Rosalynn Carter was remembered Tuesday at a tribute service attended by her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, as well as by President Joe Biden and numerous current and former politicians and first ladies. The service was held at Glenn Memorial Church on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta. Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19 at age 96 in Plains, Georgia.”

* It’s hard to blame allies abroad for being concerned: “With Republicans in Congress stalling on granting Ukraine more military aid, NATO’s top diplomat warned on Tuesday that it would be “dangerous” to curtail support to the war, as member countries tried to pin down the United States on its commitments to Kyiv and as the conflict in Gaza sapped Washington’s attention.”

* A civil case we’ve been following: “The families of victims of the mass killing at Sandy Hook Elementary School have offered Infowars founder Alex Jones a deal to settle the $1.5 billion debt for only about 6 percent of what he owes them for saying the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Conn., was a hoax, according to a new court filing.”

* Supply chain: “President Joe Biden on Monday opened the first meeting of his supply chain resilience council by warning companies against price gouging and saying that his administration was working to lower costs for U.S. families. ‘We know that prices are still too high for too many things, that times are still too tough for too many families,’ Biden said. ‘But we’ve made progress.’”

* If there’s a bottom, he hasn’t reached it yet: “Elon Musk voiced support Tuesday morning for Pizzagate, the long-debunked conspiracy theory that led a man to fire a rifle inside a Washington, D.C., restaurant in 2016. The far-right theory, a predecessor to QAnon, alleged that the Clintons and Democratic Party leaders ran a secret satanic child sex ring out of a D.C. pizzeria known as Comet Ping Pong.”

See you tomorrow.