Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.15.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* All eyes on Poland: “The Polish government convened an emergency security and defense meeting Tuesday, government spokesman Piotr Mueller said, after an explosion killed two people near the border with Ukraine. It was not clear what caused the explosion, Mueller said after the emergency meeting was convened.”

* Some additional good news on inflation: U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October as services fell for the first time in nearly two years, offering more evidence that inflation was starting to subside, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes.

* Georgia’s abortion ban: “A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted and was therefore void.”

* The latest on the University of Idaho attack: “Police in Idaho said Tuesday they believe an ‘edged weapon’ such as a knife was used in a ‘targeted attack’ on four college students, shedding light on a case that has left a local community shocked and grappling with unanswered questions.”

* The fiasco continues: “Elon Musk has fired a group of Twitter engineers, some of whom posted critical comments either on the social network or on its internal Slack messaging system, according to two current Twitter employees and one former employee familiar with the situation.”

* It seems like this might come up during the upcoming campaign: “The Trump family has struck a deal with a Saudi-based real estate company to license its name to a housing and golf complex that will be built in Oman, renewing a swirl of questions about former President Donald J. Trump’s mixing of politics and business just as he appears poised to announce a third presidential candidacy.”

* The Martha’s Vineyard controversy isn’t over: “Documents released Monday night show a high level of coordination between a top official in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and some of the key people responsible for facilitating flights of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. In response to a lawsuit, the DeSantis administration released a handful of texts messages between DeSantis’ safety czar, Larry Keefe, and Perla Huerta, the woman who is believed to have recruited migrants in San Antonio for the trips to Massachusetts.”

* Giuliani’s list of troubles just got a little shorter: “Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges in a grand jury investigation into whether he violated U.S. lobbying laws in his dealings with Ukraine, prosecutors said Monday.”

See you tomorrow.