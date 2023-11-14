Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.14.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* As of this minute, proponents of the plan to prevent a shutdown are cautiously optimistic about the vote: “The U.S. government will run out of money at 12:01 a.m. Saturday if Congress fails to act this week. The House is expected to vote on its continuing resolution, or ‘CR,’ to avoid a shutdown at around 5:30 p.m. ET.”

* Encouraging news on inflation: “Prices for consumers are growing at a slower pace, the U.S. government reported Tuesday morning, as overall prices in October were the same as what consumers paid in September.”

* Gaza’s Al-Shifa: “Those trapped inside Al-Shifa are digging a mass grave to bury decomposing bodies as they have no way of getting them out, the hospital’s director told NBC News earlier. President Joe Biden said the hospital ‘must be protected’ as fears grow for patients, including dozens of premature babies, trapped by fighting and bombardment around the site as fuel, water and food run out.”

* On the national mall: “Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered at the National Mall on Tuesday for a rally in support of Israel and against the antisemitism and bias incidents that have erupted in the U.S. since the start of the Gaza war.”

* Quite a contrast with intra-party GOP drama on Capitol Hill: “In their fifth national climate assessment, the Biden-Harris Administration has announced a more than $6 billion plan to strengthen to make communities across the United States more resilient when facing the impacts of climate change.”

* In related news: “Revved-up climate change now permeates Americans’ daily lives with harm that is ‘already far-reaching and worsening across every region of the United States,’ a massive new government report says. The National Climate Assessment, which comes out every four to five years, was released Tuesday with details that bring climate change’s impacts down to a local level. Unveiling the report at the White House, President Joe Biden blasted Republican legislators and his predecessor for disputing global warming.”

* A story I’ve been following for a while: “Disney on Tuesday released a study showing its economic impact in Florida at $40.3 billion as it battles Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his appointees over their takeover of the district that governs the entertainment company’s massive theme park resort in central Florida.”

* Hmm: “A former Fox News Capitol Hill reporter and producer has sued the network, claiming he was fired for challenging its on-air lies about the 2020 election. Jason Donner alleges in the lawsuit that Fox News knew President Donald Trump’s claims that voter fraud was behind his 2020 loss were false but that following backlash from Trump and the network’s audience over its Election Day announcement that President Joe Biden had won Arizona, it ‘purged’ journalists who spoke out against false election fraud claims.”

See you tomorrow.