Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.1.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Pay particular attention to the second sentence: “Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday did not concede the election he lost to leftist Lula da Silva in a brief speech that marked his first comments since results were released two days ago. But afterward, Chief-of-Staff Ciro Nogueira told reporters that Bolsonaro has authorized him to begin the transition process.”

* After the midterm elections, this trend seems likely to intensify: “Requests for pills used to self-manage abortions rose significantly in 30 states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.”

* I’d love to hear more about this: “The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection interviewed Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Monday, in part focusing on his role in issuing statements that undercut former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, according to people familiar with the interview.”

* In court: “The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her is to be arraigned Tuesday on attempted murder and other charges. David DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories, was expected to face the charges in Superior Court in San Francisco, in his first public appearance since the break-in early last Friday.”

* Updating a story from last week: “Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is appealing a state judge’s order that required it to provide records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.”

* I hope to flesh this out in more detail tomorrow: “A federal judge has thrown out Mark Meadows’ year-old lawsuit over subpoenas from the House’s Jan. 6 select committee, concluding that the former White House chief of staff was constitutionally barred from bringing it in the first place.”

* It’s that time of year: “Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act coverage begins today, with enhanced subsidies that Congress renewed through 2025 expected to cushion the blow of premium increases for millions of Americans.”

* Eek: “Astronomers on the hunt for modestly sized asteroids that could vaporize a city or bulkier beasts that could sterilize Earth’s surface have spotted a new potential threat. But there’s no immediate need to worry — it’ll be many generations until it may pose a danger to our planet.”

See you tomorrow.