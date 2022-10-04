Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 10.4.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* In Ukraine: “Ukrainian forces appeared to make sweeping new gains Monday, piling pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin faced growing domestic unease over the state of its struggling military and the chaotic efforts to reinforce it.”

* Kim Jong Un wants attention again: “North Korea on Tuesday conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.”

* I was really hoping that I wouldn’t have to think about this anymore: “Elon Musk sent a proposal to Twitter saying that he is willing to go forward with his acquisition of the company at the original price of $44 billion, according to a letter from Musk’s lawyer filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

* I’ll have more on this in the morning: “Former President Donald Trump filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court Tuesday asking that the justices intervene in the case involving classified records that he kept at Mar-a-Lago after leaving office.”

* That couldn’t have been easy: “Marina Ovsyannikova — the Russian journalist who made international headlines after protesting the war in Ukraine live on state television in March — has escaped house arrest and fled with her 11-year-old daughter, according to Russia’s Interior Ministry.”

* SCOTUS news: “The Supreme Court on Monday stepped into the politically divisive issue of whether tech companies should have immunity over problematic content posted by users, agreeing to hear a case alleging that YouTube helped aid and abet the killing of an American woman in the 2015 Islamic State terrorist attacks in Paris.”

* The Fulton County probe advances: “The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase.”

* It’s painful to think about innocent people becoming targets in crackpot conspiracy theories: “Election deniers catapulted a Michigan firm with just 21 U.S. employees to the center of unfounded voter fraud claims, exposing it to vicious threats.”

* Good news: “President Biden signed an executive order on Friday reestablishing the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. The advisory group had been inactive since August 2017, when all committee members resigned in protest of Trump’s delayed condemnation of hate groups at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.”

See you tomorrow.