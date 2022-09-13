IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. Senate Candidate Rep. Tim Ryan
Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan speaks at the UAW Local 12 union rally in Toledo, Ohio on August 20Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images, file

Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.13.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

* It’s Primary Day in Delaware, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. We had an item yesterday afternoon reviewing some of the biggest races worth watching.

* On a related note, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has endorsed state Senate President Chuck Morse in the Granite State’s Republican U.S. Senate primary. That’s not too surprising: Morse is running against retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, who called the GOP governor a “Chinese communist sympathizer” and a member of a family that “supports terrorism.” Sununu has responded by saying Bolduc is not “a serious candidate.”

* Why are Republicans nervous about Ohio? Because of polls like this one: The latest Suffolk/USA Today survey found Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan ahead of Republican J.D. Vance, 47% to 46%. In May, the same pollster showed Vance ahead by three points.

* As for the Buckeye State’s gubernatorial race, the news was far more encouraging for the GOP: The Suffolk/USA Today poll found incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine leading former Democratic Mayor Nan Whaley by 15 points.

* In Texas’ gubernatorial race, former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke is poised to get a big boost from a group called Coulda Been Worse: The new organization is investing $6 million in attack ads targeting Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The name of the group comes from comments Abbott made after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

* In Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, Mehmet Oz’s claim to fame is his role as a celebrity physician. With this in mind, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s campaign is running new ads touting Oz’s controversial history of promoting highly dubious medical treatments.

* Speaking of notable ad campaigns, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is launching new spots in Arizona, reminding voters about Republican Blake Masters’ recent rhetoric about privatizing Social Security.

* A striking statistic about U.S. House races for you to be aware of: “Using the latest data from FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 midterm election forecast, we can see that 118 election deniers and eight election doubters have at least a 95 percent chance of winning.”

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."