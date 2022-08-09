IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol
Rep. Liz Cheney takes her seat to chair the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol hearing in Washington on July 21.Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images, file

Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.9.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

* As of last night, Donald Trump’s political operation was already trying to raise money off of the fact that the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

* With a week remaining before Wyoming’s primaries, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney told The New York Times that her party, at least right now, is “very sick.” The former House GOP conference chair added, “I think it’s going to take several cycles if it can be healed.”

* A subsidiary of the Republican Accountability PAC has launched a new campaign ad in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, quoting Herschel Walker’s ex-wife describing the times he held a gun to her head and threatened to pull the trigger. The GOP candidate hasn’t denied the allegations, but has attributed such behavior to his mental health crises.

* The Republican Governors Association is reportedly planning to invest $11 million in Arizona’s gubernatorial race, and the expectation is that the bulk of the money will go toward attack ads targeting Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee.

* Speaking of the Grand Canyon State, Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Blake Masters in June endorsed the idea of privatizing Social Security. Now that he’s won a primary and advanced to the general election, the far-right candidate is apparently trying to back away from his own comments.

* In a curious fundraising message, Republican Sen. Tim Scott accused Democrats of supporting a policy that would “grant abortions up to 52 weeks.” In related news, the South Carolina senator’s political operation may need a refresher on gestation periods and the basics of human physiology.

* And it’s Primary Day in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin, with several key contests worth keeping an eye on. We published a report yesterday highlighting some of the most consequential races.

