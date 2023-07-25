Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.25.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As Ohio voters prepare to consider a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights, a USA Today/Suffolk University poll found strong support for the measure, 58% to 32%.

* On a related note, the Ohio Capitol Journal reported, “Early voting figures for the Ohio Aug. 8 special election are surpassing even the most optimistic expectations. Through seven days of early voting more than 116,000 Ohioans have shown up at their local board to cast a ballot. Another 38,000 have absentee ballots have made their way in as well.”

* Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed this week, urging Republican presidential candidates and donors to help narrow the 2024 field by February. The GOP senator’s argument was rooted in the idea that Donald Trump stands a better chance of success in a crowded field, which is apparently a scenario Romney wants to see his party avoid.

* Gov. Jim Justice announced his support yesterday for Trump’s 2024 candidacy. The West Virginia Republican is, oddly enough, only the second sitting governor to endorse the former president so far this cycle, joining South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

* In related news, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose also endorsed Trump this week. The move comes just days after LaRose kicked off a Republican U.S. Senate campaign, and it’s a safe bet he’s hoping the former president will give his candidacy a boost.

* As Sen. Tim Scott’s polling numbers gradually improve in the presidential race, there’s growing talk about the South Carolina Republican’s rivals taking a few jabs at him. There was some evidence of this yesterday from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

* And in a recent podcast interview, entertainer Russell Brand told Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, “You appear to be universally endorsed by the population of Florida.” For the record, the latest poll from Florida Atlantic University found the GOP governor trailing Trump in his home state by 20 points.