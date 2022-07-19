Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.19.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, Doug Mastriano, the far-right Republican nominee, has quietly removed a series of videos from his online presence, including clips of the candidate saying ridiculous things about climate change.

* There are quite a few interesting primaries in Maryland today, including both parties’ gubernatorial contests, but we’ll have to be patient about the results: Maryland won’t even open mail-in ballots until Thursday.

* The fight over Ohio’s congressional map became a little more complicated this morning when the state Supreme Court struck down the Republican-drawn boundaries. As The Columbus Dispatch’s report added, “The map struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court will be used in the November elections, however, because candidates were selected in the May primary using these districts.”

* In the wake of his recent defeat in Nevada’s Republican governor primary, Joey Gilbert has filed an election contest lawsuit to challenge the outcome. Gilberts’ case was apparently filed by Craig Mueller, who was reportedly involved in several failed challenges to 2020 election results.

* In New York’s gubernatorial race, Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin hoped to appear on the statewide ballot on the Independence Party line, but that apparently won’t happen — his team allegedly submitted thousands of invalid petition signatures.

* Republican Rep. Ken Calvert has been an opponent of LGBTQ rights for decades, but now that his California district includes Palm Springs, the incumbent congressman appears to be moderating his position at a convenient time. “It’s a different country than it was 30 years ago,” Calvert told The Los Angeles Times.

* And now that Rep. Chris Jacobs is retiring, the New York Republican is apparently feeling freer to speak his mind. The congressman told The Buffalo News, for example, that Donald Trump “lost his mind” after his 2020 defeat.