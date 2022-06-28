Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.28.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It took a while to get the results, but it looks like Rep. David Valadao, one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump last year, survived his primary in California and will advance to the general election in November.

* In Arizona’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, Blake Masters has launched a new television ad in which he’s seen standing alongside Donald Trump. In a direct-to-camera message, the former president extends his “complete and total endorsement” to the first-time candidate, while slamming his GOP primary rivals by name.

* On a related note, Masters appeared at a public event last week and appeared to endorse privatizing Social Security. If the far-right candidate wins the Republican nomination, it’s a safe bet voters will see a clip from the event quite a bit in the coming months.

* In light of the revelations from the Jan. 6 committee hearings about Rep. Scott Perry, Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor, Tom Wolf, called on the Republican congressman to resign rather than seek re-election.

* When House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik endorsed Carl Paladino’s congressional campaign, despite his record of racism, she did so without the approval of her fellow House GOP leaders. NBC News reported, “A House Republican familiar with GOP leadership’s frustration with Stefanik, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, called her endorsement of Paladino ‘baffling’ and ‘off-putting.’”

* In case there were any doubts about Mike Pompeo’s national ambitions, the controversial former secretary of state’s political action committee has begun running digital ads in Iowa and South Carolina — which just so happen to be home to two early presidential nominating contests.

* And don’t forget that there are eight states holding primaries and primary runoff elections today. We fleshed out some of the more notable contests in a post yesterday.