Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.27.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Republican officials all but begged Tim Sheehy, a businessman and retired Navy SEAL, to run for the U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Tester in Montana. This morning, Sheehy agreed, kicking off a statewide campaign. He’ll likely face a GOP primary against Rep. Matt Rosendale.

* Conservative host Hugh Hewitt asked Miami Mayor Francis Suarez whether he intended to talk about Uyghurs as part of his Republican presidential campaign. Suarez responded, “What’s a Uyghur?”

* House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was asked on Fox News yesterday morning whether he’s on board with Rep. George Santos’ re-election plans in New York. After chuckling a bit, McCarthy answered, “No, I am not. He shouldn’t run for re-election.”

* On a related note, the scandal-plagued GOP incumbent responded soon after that he’s moving forward with his 2024 plans. “Speaker McCarthy’s comments do not change my intention of running,” Santos tweeted.

* Ahead of the first debate for the Republican presidential field, currently scheduled for August, Donald Trump continues to say he does not intend to participate. The former president complained yesterday that he believes Fox News, the event's host, is going too far in expressing support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

* In Mississippi, incumbent Sen. Roger Wicker is seen as a mortal lock for re-election, but he will face a Republican primary challenge from state Rep. Dan Eubanks.

* And as Gov. Tim Walz racks up impressive policy accomplishments in Minnesota, NBC News asked him whether he’d launch a Democratic presidential campaign if President Joe Biden wasn’t running. “Well, he is,” Walz replied.