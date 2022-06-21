Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.21.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Of the eight Senate Republicans who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory, only one is up for re-election this year: Louisiana’s John Kennedy. His Democratic rivals are doing their best to make this an important part of this year’s campaign.

* NBC News reported this morning that AARP is launching a new broadcast ad campaign in West Virginia, urging Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin “to support a budget reconciliation bill that includes a major prescription drug savings policy.” Since there is not presently any such reconciliation package, the ads raised a few eyebrows about behind-the-scenes machinations.

* In Pennsylvania’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, the National Republican Senatorial Committee has launched a seven-figure ad buy targeting Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The attack ad, oddly enough, tries to tie the candidate to high gas prices, despite the fact that state lieutenant governors have nothing to do with gas prices.

* In Georgia’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, Republican Herschel Walker spoke to a group of social conservatives over the weekend and tried to draw a distinction between failing to disclose his children and denying the existence of his children.

* Speaking at the same event, Donald Trump suggested he’d like to see early voting eliminated altogether in the United States. “Ultimately, we want same-day voting — one day — and only paper ballots,” the former president said to applause.

* The Democratic National Committee announced over the weekend that it raised $16.1 million in May, bringing the DNC’s total for 2022 to more than $66 million. That’s a new record for the party at this point in a midterm cycle. The Republican National Committee has not released its tallies for the same period.

* And don’t forget that there are plenty of primaries and runoff elections today in several states. If you missed it, I put together an item yesterday highlighting the races I’m keeping an eye on.