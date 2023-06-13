Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.13.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Ohio’s State Issue 1, a ballot measure designed to change the state constitution to prevent expansion of reproductive rights, will need to be rewritten. As Cleveland.com reported, the Ohio Supreme Court ordered the state ballot board “to fix errors in the ballot language, including one that incorrectly described a new minimum number of voter signatures that amendment campaigns must collect from each Ohio county to qualify for the ballot.”

* Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy hasn’t just vowed to pardon Donald Trump if elected, he’s also sent a letter to every other 2024 contender, challenging them to also commit to pardoning the former president after Inauguration Day.

* One of the biggest challenges for Gov. Doug Burgum’s presidential campaign is that many voters outside his home state have no idea who he is. With this in mind, the North Dakota Republican is launching a $3 million ad buy in Iowa and New Hampshire this week.

* Americans for Prosperity Action, a super PAC financed in large part by billionaire Charles Koch, is investing in new digital ads arguing that Donald Trump is unelectable.

* Speaking of the former president, in North Carolina’s gubernatorial race, former Rep. Mark Walker recently expressed some optimism that Trump would remain neutral in the Republican primary race. That didn’t last: Trump vowed over the weekend to support right-wing Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s candidacy.

* The good news for Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential campaign is that the super PAC supporting his candidacy is going on the air in New Hampshire. The bad news for the New Jersey Republican is that the super PAC isn’t spending much on the advertising.

* Though I’m not sure I understand the logic, the No Labels political operation apparently intends to get out of the 2024 race if Donald Trump isn’t the GOP nominee, despite the fact that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is positioning himself to the right of the former president. As reporter Dave Weigel added this morning, the entire operation “continues to make no sense ideologically.”