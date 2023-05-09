Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.9.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Former Rep. Liz Cheney has maintained a relatively low profile since exiting Capitol Hill earlier this year, but the Wyoming Republican’s political operation is making another splash today, launching a new television ad in New Hampshire, warning voters about the risks of another Donald Trump presidency.

* In Maryland, the Democratic field in the open U.S. Senate race continues to grow, with Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks launching her statewide bid this morning.

* Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has formally severed his connection to his long-standing state political committee, which is generally seen as a legal step ahead of the Republican’s likely 2024 presidential campaign.

* Speaking of DeSantis, while the far-right governor tends not to take many direct rhetorical shots at Trump, he accused the former president yesterday of using “Democrat attacks” against him by focusing on his record on Social Security and Medicare.

* And speaking of Trump, the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group was not pleased when the former president recently said abortion restrictions should be left up to individual states. Yesterday, however, as The Associated Press reported, the group’s leader, Marjorie Dannenfelser, said she had met with Trump and worked things out.

* Despite his record on Capitol Hill, Republican Sen. Rick Scott is considered the favorite to win re-election in Florida next year, leading Democratic officials in the state to think outside the box when looking for a challenger. NBC News reported that former NBA superstars Dwayne Wade and Grant Hill “have rocketed to the top of the recruitment lists.”

* In Texas, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales will face a primary race next year, but the incumbent doesn’t sound too concerned. “I’m going to kick their ass no doubt, but it’s going to cost me time, money, energy, effort. Instead of fending off against the Democrats here, I have to go drown crazy Republicans,” Gonzales told The Texas Tribune this week.