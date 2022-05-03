Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.3.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In New York, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has chosen a new lieutenant governor, Rep. Antonio Delgado. The Democratic congressman will replace former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who resigned last month after being indicted on federal bribery charges.

* Delgado’s departure from Capitol Hill is not good news for his party: The two-term federal lawmaker represents a competitive district that Democrats may not be able to keep.

* It’s Primary Day in Ohio, and in the state’s U.S. Senate Republican primary, the final Trafalgar poll found J.D. Vance ahead with 26 percent, followed by state Sen. Matt Dolan with 22 percent, and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel with 21 precent.

* Speaking of Ohio primaries, Rep. Shontel Brown will again face former state Sen. Nina Turner today in a Democratic primary, and President Joe Biden weighed in last week, throwing his support behind the incumbent congresswoman.

* As early voting gets underway in Georgia, the latest InsiderAdvantage/Fox5 Atlanta poll showed incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in a fairly strong position in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary with 54 percent support. He’s followed by former Sen. David Perdue’s 38 percent.

* As Donald Trump prepared to leave the White House early last year, a Washington Post-ABC News poll found 57 percent of Republicans wanted the GOP to follow Trump’s lead. In its new national survey, that total has inched higher to 60 percent.

* Speaking of the former president, Trump hasn’t yet made an endorsement in Arizona’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, but he called into a Blake Masters event over the weekend — not to express support for Masters, but to criticize state Attorney General Mark Brnovich for not doing more with the party’s election conspiracy theories.

* And every year, the Lugar Center and McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University identifies the Senate’s most bipartisan member. For each of the last eight years, the honor has gone to Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, but this year, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire will reportedly be recognized as the most bipartisan senator.