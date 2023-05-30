Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.30.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As Congress prepares to vote on a new budget deal, Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced the bipartisan agreement. “Prior to this deal ... our country was careening towards bankruptcy,” the Florida Republican told Fox News yesterday, apparently confused about what “bankruptcy” means. “And after this deal, our country will still be careening towards bankruptcy.”

* On a related note, Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota also noted yesterday that when DeSantis was in Congress, he voted for debt ceiling increases — a timely point that has the benefit of being true.

* Despite recent evidence to the contrary, a new Monmouth University poll found that a majority of Republican voters believe Donald Trump is their party’s most electable presidential contender in the 2024 race.

* The U.S. Senate currently has zero Black women. Thanks to some recent retirement announcements, that appears likely to soon change.

* In Ohio, where the Republicans’ U.S. Senate field is still taking shape, Rep. Warren Davidson, a favorite of the far-right Club for Growth, announced this morning that he won’t be a statewide candidate in the 2024 cycle. Businessman Bernie Moreno continues to look like the frontrunner for the GOP nod.

* Though former Gov. Chris Christie has not yet kicked off his second presidential campaign, the New Jersey Republican’s allies have formed a new super PAC to support his soon-to-be-announced candidacy. The group will apparently be called Tell It Like It Is.

* And speaking of GOP governors eyeing the presidential race, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said over the weekend that he’ll announce his 2024 plans “in the next week or two.”