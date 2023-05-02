Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.2.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As you probably saw on last night’s show, the state of Washington’s three-term governor, Jay Inslee, has decided not to seek a fourth term. “During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation,” the 72-year-old Democrat said in a statement. “I’m ready to pass the torch.”

* As Kentucky’s Republican gubernatorial primary nears its end, and former Ambassador Kelly Craft tries to derail state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Craft’s new ad appears to take a subtle swipe at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, showing the Kentucky senator on screen during a reference to “career politicians who would rather follow than lead.”

* A pro-Trump super, PAC MAGA Inc., recently filed an ethics complaint against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing the incumbent of having violated a series of election and ethics-related laws. This week, the Florida ethics panel that received the complaint tossed it, concluding that it had no merit.

* Mississippi is one of only three states to hold gubernatorial elections this year, and the latest Mississippi Today/Siena College poll found the incumbent with a clear advantage: Republican Gov. Tate Reeves was head of Brandon Presley, a Democratic public service commissioner, 49% to 38%.

* Though Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to be gearing up for a national campaign, the Republican responded “no” yesterday when asked if he’d be “getting out on the presidential campaign trail later this year.” The governor’s aides, however emphasized the “this year” part of the exchange, suggesting the door to Youngkin pursuing higher office at some point remains open.

* Democrats hoped to see a top-tier contender step up to run against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas next year, and it looks like the party will get its wish: Rep. Colin Allred, a former NFL player and civil rights lawyer who was first elected to Congress in 2018, will reportedly launch a statewide campaign, perhaps as early as this week.

* And in Maryland, in the wake of Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin’s retirement announcement, Will Jawando, a Democratic councilman in Montgomery County, became the first major candidate to launch a Senate candidacy this morning. Jawando also worked in the Obama White House’s Office of Public Engagement.