Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.21.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* For campaign watchers, there’s no shortage of interesting races today, including primary contests in Georgia, Kentucky, Idaho, and Oregon. There’s also a congressional special election in California’s 20th district, and the winner will fill the vacancy left by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

* In the race for control of the U.S. House, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised a record $12.4 million in April, and now has $75.9 million cash on hand. The DCCC’s Republican counterparts raised $10 million in April, and now have $59.8 million cash on hand.

* Speaking of fundraising, Donald Trump’s fundraising topped President Joe Biden’s haul in April, though the Democratic incumbent’s cash-on-hand advantage remains sizable: $84.5 million to $48 million.

* A related note, the presumptive GOP nominee continues to use his ongoing criminal trial as the basis for fundraising appeals.

* Biden still isn’t on the ballot in Ohio, and Republican state House Speaker Jason Stephens told reporters this morning that there won’t be a legislative fix. By all appearances, the matter is now headed to court.

* Former Gov. Howard Dean recently expressed an interest in a comeback bid, but the Vermont Democrat has decided not to take on incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott this year after all.

* In Louisiana, Republican Rep. Garret Graves issued a statement last week indicating that he will seek re-election in the fall — despite recent scuttlebutt about a possible retirement — though the congressional incumbent isn’t yet sure which district he’ll run in.

* And NBC News reported that a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion access in Nevada’s constitution appears to be on track now that reproductive rights advocates say they’ve submitted the required number of signatures. “State officials will review the signatures, and they have until July 8 to fully certify the proposed amendment for the ballot,” the report added.