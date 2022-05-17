Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.17.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Today is Primary Day in in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. I put together a report yesterday highlighting some of the races I’m most interested in.

* It’s not official yet, but New York’s new congressional districts, drawn by a court-appointed special master, appears to be a disaster for Democrats.

* Ahead of today’s primaries in North Carolina, Donald Trump conceded in a written statement that Rep. Madison Cawthorn “made some foolish mistakes,” but the former president urged local voters to give the bizarre Republican congressman “a second chance.”

* Speaking of today’s primaries, Trump also recorded a robocall in support of Mehmet Oz’s Republican Senate campaign in Pennsylvania. It suggested Oz’s success as a television personality is a key selling point: “People love him, otherwise he wouldn’t have been on air for 18 years.”

* One of Oz’s top primary rivals, far-right commentator Kathy Barnette was asked yesterday whether she’d support Oz or David McCormick if one of them wins the Republican nomination. “I am not a globalist, both of them are,” she said, adding, “I have no intention of supporting globalists.”

* On a related note, after Trump questioned Barnette’s electability, she responded by noting the results of her failed congressional campaign two years ago. “I lost by 19 points, Donald Trump lost by more than 26 points,” she said. “Who’s less electable with those numbers?”

* What do Mike Pompeo, Ted Cruz, Kristi Noem, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence have in common? They’re all prominent and ambitious Republicans who are currently “working or stumping for candidates running against Trump-endorsed candidates.”

* And in New Mexico, the latest SurveyUSA poll, conducted by KOB in Albuquerque, found Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham leading each of her would-be Republican rivals, though Mark Ronchetti was easily the most competitive, trailing the incumbent by just four points.