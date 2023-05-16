Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.16.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* There are several notable election and primaries in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Florida today, and the fine folks at Bolts have published a handy election guide.

* As Vice President Mike Pence moves closer to launching a national campaign, the Republican’s allies have launched a new super PAC that will help boost his future candidacy. It will be called Committed to America, and it will be led in part by former Republican Rep. Jeb Hensarling of Texas.

* On a related note, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina also hasn’t formally kicked off his GOP presidential campaign, but he’s tapped former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam to serve as the national co-chair of his operation.

* GOP legislators in Missouri considered a plan to make it more difficult to change the state constitution, but as the legislative session wrapped up, the state Senate failed to act on the measure before the deadline.

* Thanks to a new state constitutional amendment Oregon, two Republicans and an independent in the state Senate will no longer be eligible to run for re-election. The legislators were disqualified because they participated in a boycott that stalled hundreds of bills.

* Though Democratic officials have high hopes for Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s U.S. Senate campaign in Michigan, she’s not running unopposed for the party’s nomination: Former state Rep. Leslie Love has launched a statewide campaign of her own.

* And while former Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s first two Republican presidential campaigns didn’t turn out well, the former Energy secretary said over the weekend that he’s thinking about a third White House bid.