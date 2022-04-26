Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.26.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Kansas Republicans approved a gerrymandered district map designed to create an all-GOP congressional delegation, but a state judge struck it down as illegal. An NBC News report added, “It was the first time a court has declared that the Kansas Constitution prohibits political gerrymandering. The state is expected to appeal to the Kansas Supreme Court.”

* On a related note, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the gerrymandered map he drew and insisted Republican legislators pass. Litigation challenging the GOP lines soon followed.

* In Georgia’s closely watched Republican gubernatorial primary, a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found Gov. Brain Kemp with a nearly two-to-one advantage over former Sen. David Perdue. The survey showed the incumbent leading his challenger, 53 percent to 27 percent, among GOP voters in the state.

* In keeping with the radical direction of his party, Mehmet Oz participated in a debate last night for Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Pennsylvania and said the GOP “cannot move on“ from Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories. Oz, of course, is the candidate who received the former president’s endorsement.

* Kellyanne Conway said she’d heard months ago about “sexual allegations“ against gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, but she decided to work for the Nebraska Republican’s campaign anyway.

* Wisconsin already had a crowded Republican gubernatorial field, but that apparently didn’t discourage Tim Michels, a multimillionaire construction company co-owner, who kicked off a statewide bid yesterday, accompanied by a $1 million ad buy. This will be his third bid for elected office: Michaels lost a state Senate race in 1998 and a U.S. Senate race in 2004.

* In the wake of Disney criticizing an anti-LGBTQ bill in Florida, Sen. Rick Scott told Fox Business yesterday that he canceled his Disney+ subscription. The Florida Republican added that he’s “not planning on going back” to Disney World, either.