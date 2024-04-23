Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.23.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It’s Primary Day in Pennsylvania, and there are some congressional contests worth keeping an eye on. Democratic Rep. Summer Lee, for example, is facing a rival who’s focused on the incumbent’s criticisms of Israel; Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is facing a challenge from a far-right anti-abortion activist; and Democrats will choose a nominee to take on Rep. Scott Perry, who appears far too conservative for his relatively competitive district.

* In a bit of a surprise, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced this morning that he’s ending his Democratic gubernatorial campaign in Virginia, and he’ll instead run for lieutenant governor next year. This clears the way for Rep. Abigail Spanberger to run effectively unopposed for the Democrats’ gubernatorial nomination, bypassing a tough primary.

* President Joe Biden will speak in Tampa today, delivering remarks on reproductive rights, abortion access, and the threat Donald Trump poses.

* In North Carolina, the latest Meredith Poll found Trump narrowly leading Biden in the state, 41% to 39%, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receiving 9% support. In the state’s gubernatorial race, however, the same survey found Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein ahead of Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, 45% to 36%.

* For months, Democratic officials have expressed concern about Kennedy undermining Biden’s chances. Now, after two national polls showed the conspiracy theorist taking votes from Trump, it’s Republican officials who are starting to worry.

* On a related note, Kennedy has repeatedly made false claims about abortion rates and Black women. The independent presidential hopeful’s campaign now says he “misspoke.”

* And as Trump continues to weigh his options for vice presidential nominees, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appeared on CNN over the weekend and suggested she’s opposed to rape and incest exceptions in Republican-imposed abortion bans.