Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.5.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It’s Super Tuesday, and there’s no shortage of interesting races to watch.

* Ahead of today’s contests, Donald Trump won yet another Republican presidential nominating contest, defeating Nikki Haley in the North Dakota caucuses Monday.

* Last week, Senate Minority Whip John Thune abandoned his earlier concerns about Trump and endorsed the former president’s 2024 candidacy. This week, the South Dakota Republican announced that he’ll run to succeed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

* On a related note, while the competition to replace McConnell is just getting started, Thune picked up quick endorsements from two GOP senators: Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and Mike Rounds of South Dakota.

* Though Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso was expected to be among the competitors in race to succeed McConnell, the Wyoming senator has instead decided to run for Senate GOP whip.

* Four months ago, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota vowed that if his presidential campaign “is not viable” after March 5, he’d “wrap it up and endorse the likely nominee.” Today is March 5.

* In New Jersey’s Democratic Senate primary, Rep. Andy Kim has fared well in some recent local party conventions, but this week, first lady Tammy Murphy easily prevailed at the Bergen County Democratic convention.

* Less than a week after Eric Hovde launched a GOP Senate campaign in Wisconsin, the Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC aligned with the Senate Democratic leadership, has launched a $2 million ad buy intended to help introduce the Republican to the state’s electorate.

* And in case there were any lingering doubts about Michelle Obama’s possible electoral ambitions, her office confirmed to NBC News this week that the former first lady “will not be running for president.”