Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.26.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest Marist College poll in Texas found Donald Trump with an 11-point lead over President Joe Biden in the Lone Star State, but the same survey found a more competitive U.S. Senate race: incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz leads Democratic Rep. Colin Allred in the Marist poll by six points, 51% to 45%.

* In Maryland’s U.S. Senate race, Democrat Angela Alsobrooks continues to pick up prominent endorsements in her primary race against Rep. David Trone, following an incident in which the congressman used a racial slur in a House hearing. Trone has since apologized, but the executive of Prince George’s County is clearly building support ahead of the May 14 primary.

* In New Jersey, Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill wasted little time in throwing her support to Rep. Andy Kim after first lady Tammy Murphy unexpectedly ended her Senate candidacy. Sherrill, who had endorsed Murphy, is rumored to be eyeing the Garden State’s 2025 gubernatorial race.

* In Montana, Republican Senate hopeful Tim Sheehy has reportedly told supporters, more than once, that he would support eliminating the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) altogether.

* Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will reportedly name Nicole Shanahan, a wealthy attorney and entrepreneur in the San Francisco Bay Area, as his running mate later today. Neither Kennedy nor Shanahan have ever held elected office at any level. Shanahan is perhaps best known for helping finance Kennedy's Super Bowl commercial.

* As Rep. Mike Gallagher prepares to resign mid-term, the Wisconsin Republican’s timing isn’t doing his party any favors: The Associated Press reported, “There ... won’t be a special election for Gallagher’s seat. His resignation will happen within a window in Wisconsin law that dictates the seat be filled in the general election.”

* And in Michigan, state Board of Education member Nikki Snyder has decided to end her Republican U.S. Senate campaign and will instead run in Michigan’s open-seat contest in the 8th congressional district.