Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.22.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Donald Trump suggested in his latest Fox Business interview that he wants Republicans to focus on his 2020 defeat as part of the party’s 2022 and 2024 election messaging.

* The Republican National Committee has reportedly begun voter registration drives at gas stations as part of an effort to blame the Biden administration for gas prices, despite reality.

* Putting to rest speculation about his future plans, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he will run for another term in the fall. The South Carolina Democrat said his grandson will be his campaign manager.

* In Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, attorney Jason Richey dropped out of the race late last week and threw his support behind former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain. The trouble for the state GOP is that there are still nine contenders in the Republican field.

* Florida Sen. Rick Scott continues to promote his controversial Republican policy blueprint, and in his latest ad, which is airing on Fox News, the NRSC chair concedes, “Washington hates this plan.” That’s only partly true: Democrats seem to love his plan, in so far as they’re eager to use it against the GOP.

* Trump’s flurry of endorsements has continued in recent days, with the former president throwing his formal support behind Rep. John Joyce of Pennsylvania and Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota.

* And former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie made an appearance in New Hampshire yesterday, where he acknowledged what’s been obvious for a while: He’s “absolutely considering the possibility” of a 2024 presidential campaign. The former governor has also been more public of late in criticizing Trump.