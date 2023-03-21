Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.21.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Predictably, Donald Trump’s political operation has turned his possible indictment into a new fundraising appeal. If the former president does face charges, it’s a safe bet his base will be receiving quite a few more requests like these.

* After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made some rather pointed comments yesterday about hush money payments to porn stars, Trump posted this message to his social media platform: “Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are ‘underage’ (or possibly a man!). I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!”

* If Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin doesn’t run for re-election in West Virginia next year, who would Democrats turn to for the open-seat race? No one seems to have any idea, and the increasingly red state doesn’t have much of a Democratic bench.

* In case there were any doubts about incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox’s future plans, the Utah Republican has confirmed that he will seek a second term next year. Former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz has not ruled out a possible primary challenge against the governor.

* In Wisconsin, former Gov. Scott Walker, who lost his bid for a third term in 2018, doesn’t appear interested in a comeback bid, at least not in 2024. The Republican told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he won’t take on Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year.

* Now that “Soros-backed” has become one of the most popular phrases in the GOP’s rhetorical quiver, what does it mean? The Washington Post did a nice job fleshing out the answer.

* And as the Republican Party’s presidential field starts to take shape, abortion rights don’t appear to be among the candidates’ top priorities. For activists opposed to abortion rights that’s not good enough: They have some vows they expect the GOP contenders to make before voters head to the polls.