Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.15.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* American Bridge, a leading super PAC aligned with Democratic politics, filed a formal Federal Election Commission complaint yesterday, accusing Donald Trump of ignoring campaign finance laws. According to the complaint, the former president is investing in a 2024 campaign without launching a 2024 campaign. It references the Republican’s own recent rhetoric: “I know what I’m going to do, but we’re not supposed to be talking about it yet from the standpoint of campaign finance laws.”

* The Democratic National Committee raised more than $14.4 million in February, making it the best February in the party’s history. The Republican National Committee has not yet released its haul from last month.

* Though Democrats were expected to struggle in their search for a candidate in Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate special election, former Rep. Kendra Horn kicked off her Democratic candidacy this morning. The former congresswoman was narrowly elected in 2018, before losing her re-election bid by four points in 2020.

* On a related note, the Republican primary in Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate special election keeps getting more crowded: Former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon launched his statewide bid late last week.

* Though California Republicans took Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall election seriously, as the Democratic incumbent prepares to run for re-election, he’s suddenly short on competitive GOP rivals. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is the latest possible contender to bow out of consideration.

* Trump has issued a flurry of endorsements over the last couple of days, extending formal support to congressional hopeful Bo Hines, Gov. Kevin Stitt, and Rep. Bill Huizenga.

* On a related note, the former president also announced his backing for Patrick Witt, who’s running for insurance commissioner in Georgia. Trump appears to have endorsed Witt because he’s running in a primary against incumbent John King, who was appointed by GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, whom the former president hates. Witt, who worked as an attorney on Trump’s post-election legal team, was previously a U.S. House candidate.