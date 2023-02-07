Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.7.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A closely watched Wisconsin Supreme Court election isn’t until April, but early in-person voting begins today, allowing voters to choose the candidates who’ll appear on the ballot.

* On a related note, legislative special elections in Pennsylvania today might finally allow the state House to function after a month of procedural breakdowns.

* A prominent far-right group called the Club for Growth is hosting a donor retreat next month and it’s invited six potential Republican presidential candidates. Donald Trump, however, is not welcome.

* On the heels of a difficult re-election campaign last year in Arizona, Republican Rep. David Schweikert has apparently decided to leave the House Freedom Caucus, though his rationale is a little tough to understand.

* In Maine, there’s been some question as to whether or not Sen. Angus King would seek a third term, but the incumbent independent told Politico that he is, in fact, running next year, despite his relatively lackluster fundraising totals.

* Trump’s 2016 campaign has reportedly agreed to an out-of-court settlement with former aide Jessica Denson, which, as The New York Times noted, “effectively invalidates the nondisclosure agreements that hundreds of officials from Mr. Trump’s first presidential run signed.”