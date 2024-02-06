Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.6.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Nevada, the Republican Party’s presidential primary is today, while its caucuses will be Thursday. Why do it this way? It’s a little complicated, and ultimately, it’s unlikely to be consequential.

* Nevada Democrats are also holding a primary today, and President Joe Biden was in Las Vegas this week, where he met with unionized culinary hospitality workers.

* Though it certainly seems as if the race for the GOP’s 2024 nomination is over, former Ambassador Nikki Haley’s campaign has launched a new television ad, thanks in part to a recent fundraising boost.

* Speaking of the South Carolinian, Haley has applied for Secret Service protection. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Republican candidate made the appeal because she’s facing “increasing threats.”

* NBC News reported overnight that a super PAC backing Biden’s candidacy “plans to spend upwards of $40 million starting in late spring focusing on Donald Trump’s mounting legal issues and his ‘threat to democracy,’ an issue that Biden’s campaign itself has so far avoided directly attacking.”

* Though it’s not likely to make much of a difference, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Rep. Dean Phillips will be on the state’s Democratic presidential primary ballot, concluding that the Minnesota congressman met the eligibility standards. Primary Day in Wisconsin is April 2.

* And ahead of a House vote on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, American Bridge 21st Century is launching new digital ads targeting the House Republicans representing districts that voted for Biden in 2020.