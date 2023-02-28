Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.28.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It’s Election Day in the city of Chicago, and incumbent Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing a crowded field of rivals. If no candidate reaches 50% in today’s balloting, the top two vote-getters will face off in an April 4 runoff election.

* In New York, the latest Siena College poll found 66% of voters statewide believe Republican Rep. George Santos should resign. A month ago, the same pollster found 59% support for the freshman congressman quitting.

* On a related note, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is launching a billboard campaign this week targeting several New York Republicans who took donations from Santos.

* In Michigan’s open U.S. Senate race, Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s path to the Democratic nomination became a little easier when Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced that he won’t be a candidate.

* I’m not sure this will help Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential ambitions, but the Republican is now receiving backing from one of his predecessors in Tallahassee: Former Gov. Jeb Bush voiced support for DeSantis during a Fox Nation interview that aired over the weekend. Bush praised DeSantis for having been “outside of Washington,” despite the incumbent governor’s U.S. House career and aborted U.S. Senate campaign.

* It’s been a week since Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court primaries, and there’s already been $1.4 million in spending related to the two remaining contenders: Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly.

* And in Michigan, Kristina Karamo, the new chair of the state Republican Party, told MLive, “What prompted me to run for chair of the Michigan Republican Party is the fact that Michigan has become ground zero for the globalist takeover of the United States of America.” She added that her perceived political foes intend to “intentionally implode the United States of America.”