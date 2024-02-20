IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

President Joe Biden at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pa., on Jan. 5.

Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.20.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

* President Joe Biden’s fundraising was strong in January, with the Democratic incumbent raising a combined $42 million last month. NBC News’ report on the haul added that the totals were “fueled by seven-figure hauls from small-dollar donors in the days following Donald Trump’s victory in the leadoff Iowa GOP caucuses.”

* Ahead of Saturday’s presidential primary in South Carolina, a new Suffolk University/USA Today poll found Trump with a big advantage over Nikki Haley, 63% to 35%, despite the fact that the race is happening in Haley’s home state.

* Nevertheless, Haley is scheduled to deliver today what her campaign has described as a “major” speech on the state of the GOP’s 2024 race. The former governor will deliver the remarks in Greenville, S.C.

* The Biden campaign took note of the latest presidential rankings from political scientists, and it’s mocking Trump for finishing last.

* North Carolina’s gubernatorial race couldn’t be much closer: The latest poll from East Carolina University found Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson tied with 41% support each.

* Speaking of competitive gubernatorial races, a Public Policy Polling survey in the state of Washington found Democratic Attorney General Bob Ferguson narrowly leading former Republican Rep. Dave Reichert, 46% to 42%. The poll was sponsored by the Northwest Progressive Institute.

* New Jersey’s gubernatorial election isn’t until next year, but there’s already a growing field of Democratic contenders. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is the latest to throw his hat into the ring, hoping to succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy.

