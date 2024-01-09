Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.9.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It took a while, but the Republican Party of Florida this week voted to remove Christian Ziegler as its chairman, following allegations of rape and video voyeurism.

* President Joe Biden spoke from the pulpit of Mother Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina yesterday, where nine Black parishioners were murdered in 2015. The Democratic incumbent took the opportunity to condemn the “poison” of white supremacy.

* In New Hampshire, a new USA Today/Boston Globe/Suffolk poll found Donald Trump with a 20-point lead over former Ambassador Nikki Haley, 46% to 26%. On the other hand, a new poll from CNN found the former president’s lead over Haley shrinking to just seven points, 39% to 32%.

* The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee told NBC News that it’s investing at least $35 million this year to “persuade and mobilize” Latino, Black, Asian American, Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian voters.

* The list of congressional retirements continues to grow: Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon of Indiana announced he’s exiting Capitol Hill at the end of the year, and that news was soon followed by a similar announcement from Republican Rep. Greg Pence, also of Indiana.

* Last month, GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy stopped spending on television ads, calling the investments “idiotic.” This week, Ramaswamy’s campaign resumed its ad spending in Iowa ahead of next week’s caucuses.

* And in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the schedule to fill the vacancy left by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s resignation. The primary is now set for March 19, which will be followed by the special election on May 21. This is one of the Golden State’s most conservative districts, and GOP officials are confident about keeping the seat.