Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.31.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens announced yesterday that she will not run for the U.S. Senate. The Michigan Democrat said in a written statement, “After deep consideration, I have decided that I can best serve Michigan’s working families, manufacturers, students, and small businesses in my current role.”

* On a related note, former Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels, who appeared to be inching toward a Senate campaign in Indiana next year, has decided to pass on the race. “With full credit and respect for the institution and those serving in it, I conclude that it’s just not the job for me, not the town for me, and not the life I want to live at this point,” he told Politico.

* In New York, a new Newsday/Siena College poll found Republican Rep. George Santos with a 7% favorability rating in his own congressional district. The same survey found 78% of voters in the district want the prolific liar to resign — a figure that includes 71% of local Republicans.

* And speaking of Santos, The Miami Herald took a closer look at the congressman’s campaign finance reports and the money he claims to have spent in south Florida. Unfortunately, the newspaper found the filings don’t match the local receipts.

* NBC News reports that Donald Trump is “strapped for campaign cash” after having raised only $9.5 million from Nov. 15 through the end of the year. The former president actually raised more from a comparable period before launching his 2024 campaign in mid-November.

* At the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting, party officials didn’t just elect their leadership team for the next two years. RNC members also approved a resolution calling on the party to “go on offense” when it comes to abortion, and to push new bans on reproductive rights.

* In Arizona, failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is facing accusations of campaign violations after she publicly exposed the signatures of 16 local voters. Secretary of State Adrian Fontes referred the matter to state Attorney General Kris Mayes for an investigation.