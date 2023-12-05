Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.5.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Only four candidates will participate in this week’s Republican presidential primary debate: Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Gov. Chris Christie. Donald Trump, of course, also qualified for the event, but the former president is refusing to participate in primary debates.

* Speaking of Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP nomination picked up another U.S. Senate endorsement this morning: Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, who had backed Gov. Doug Burgum, has switched his support to the former president.

* Because New Hampshire Democrats are ignoring the party’s approved primary calendar, President Joe Biden won’t be on the primary ballot next month. That said, a super PAC is taking fresh steps to encourage locals to support the incumbent with write-in votes.

* Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is poised to lead the Democratic Party’s Women Governors Fund, with the goal of electing more women governors. Currently, 38 of the nation’s 50 governors are men.

* As Vivek Ramaswamy’s national candidacy falters, his national political director, Brian Swensen, has resigned and reportedly intends to join Trump’s political operation.

* Speaking of staffers moving from one candidate to another, members of Sen. Tim Scott’s presidential campaign have moved to a pro-DeSantis super PAC.

* And in Florida, where the state GOP chairman, Christian Ziegler, is facing rape allegations, Florida GOP Vice Chairman Evan Power has called for an emergency meeting to consider how best to proceed. Ziegler has, at least so far, ignored calls to resign.