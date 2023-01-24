Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.24.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As “The Rachel Maddow Show” uncovers previously unreported examples of Rep. George Santos making highly dubious claims, there’s also fresh evidence of the pre-election support the scandal-plagued congressman received from a fellow New York Republican: House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.

* With Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego launching a Senate campaign in Arizona, Senate Republican leaders are renewing their push to get independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to caucus with the GOP minority.

* On a related note, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Gary Peters was asked yesterday about his possible backing for Sinema in next year’s race. The Michigan senator said the Arizonan is a “friend,” but added, “I don’t know if she’s planning on running. We have to wait to see what happens.”

* Speaking of centrists and next year’s cycle, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is launching a new ad campaign intended to pressure Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to retire rather than seek re-election in West Virginia.

* As Mike Pompeo eyes a Republican presidential campaign, the former secretary of state’s new book criticizes murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, questions his professional credentials, and even complains about news organizations’ coverage of his murder. The Post described Pompeo’s callousness as “shocking and disappointing.”

* The Senate no longer has any current vacancies: Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska was sworn in yesterday, filling the seat that belonged to former Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who recently resigned to become president of the University of Florida.

* And the House’s Blue Dog Coalition, made up of Democratic moderates, appears to be splintering in response to a debate over whether to change the caucus’ name. After nearly three decades of existence, the group is now smaller than it’s ever been.