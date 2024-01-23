Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.23.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In New Hampshire, the final NBC-10/Boston Globe/Suffolk tracking poll found Donald Trump expanding on his lead over Nikki Haley, 60% to 38%.

* On a related note, the night before the New Hampshire primary, Trump told supporters, “We are an institute in a powerful death penalty. We will put this on.” I can honestly say that I haven’t the foggiest idea what he was even trying to say.

* In North Dakota, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, on the heels of his failed presidential campaign, announced this week that he won’t seek a third term. There’s already ample chatter about the outgoing governor eyeing a spot in Trump’s White House Cabinet if the former president is elected in the fall.

* While the race for the GOP’s presidential nomination isn’t literally over, the party’s House and Senate campaign chairs both described Trump this week as their “presumptive nominee” and called on Republicans to embrace him.

* In Pennsylvania, the latest survey from Susquehanna Polling & Research found incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden leading Trump in a general election match-up, 47% to 39%

* Rep. Dean Phillips, who is still running a Democratic presidential campaign, suggested on Saturday that he was open to partnering with the No Labels operation on a possible third-party candidacy. A day later, the Minnesota congressman walked that back, saying he “cannot imagine” running with No Labels.

* And ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee launched a new GOPonAbortion.com website, highlighting GOP Senate candidates’ records on matters of reproductive rights. It was a timely reminder: This was a key issue for Democrats in the 2022 cycle, and that’s unlikely to change in the 2024 cycle.