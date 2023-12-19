Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.19.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As former Ambassador Nikki Haley narrows the gap a bit against Donald Trump in New Hampshire, the super PAC backing the former president is launching a new attack ad targeting her in the Granite State. It’s the first time Make America Great Again Inc. is going negative against Haley.

* The Campaign Legal Center, a non-profit watchdog group, filed a new complaint with the Federal Election Commission this week, alleging that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign and the super PAC supporting him have engaged in illegal coordination.

* The latest New York Times/Siena College poll found that among registered voters, Trump leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical general-election match-up, 46% to 44%. But among likely voters, the same survey found the Democratic incumbent ahead, 47% to 45%.

* Trump, apparently annoyed by Rep. Chip Roy’s support for DeSantis, used his social media platform to call for the Texas Republican to face a primary challenge. The former president apparently didn’t realize that the filing deadline in the Lone Star State was last week.

* On the campaign trail late last week, DeSantis was asked if he’d consider a vice presidential nomination from Trump. The Florida governor replied that he would not “under any circumstance” accept such an offer, adding, “I’d rather be governor than vice president.”

* In Maryland’s competitive Democratic U.S. Senate primary, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has picked up several high-profile endorsements, but this week, Rep. David Trone received some notable support of his own: The top-three members of the House Democratic leadership threw their support behind the incumbent congressman.

* And in Arizona’s U.S. Senate race, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego picked up an endorsement this week from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, who happens to be his ex-wife. As an Associated Press report noted, “The mayor’s decision to publicly back her former husband, while not surprising, will help him blunt criticism for their divorce, which occurred weeks before the birth of their child.”