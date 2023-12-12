Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.12.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The far-right House Freedom Caucus elected Rep. Bob Good as the faction’s new chairman. The Virginia Republican is perhaps best known as one of the House GOP members who helped oust then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in early October.

* Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee came up far short in her mayoral campaign in Houston, but the Texas Democrat still hopes to serve: She quickly filed for re-election to the House in the wake of her defeat. The incumbent congresswoman is, however, likely to face a competitive Democratic primary on March 5.

* Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy’s Republican campaign appears to be struggling, but the conspiratorial entrepreneur has other options: The Des Moines Register reported that Ramaswamy “has reached out to the Libertarian Party in Iowa to inquire about running for president on the party’s ticket.”

* Donald Trump picked up a new round of endorsements from Mississippi Republicans, receiving backing from the entirety of the state’s congressional delegation.

* On a related note, the former president also received an endorsement this week from Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana. The congressman is eyeing a Senate campaign in 2024, and it’s safe to assume he’d seek Trump’s support.

* As for Trump making endorsements, the GOP’s presidential frontrunner threw his backing behind failed state attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh in the race to succeed retiring Rep. Debbie Lesko in Congress. The move was notable in large part because Hamadeh is facing off against failed Senate candidate Blake Masters in a GOP primary.

* And in North Carolina, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is generally seen as the Republican favorite in next year’s gubernatorial race, but Sen. Thom Tillis has nevertheless endorsed Robinson’s primary rival, attorney Bill Graham, a former prosecutor.