Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.10.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In California, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein hasn’t yet finalized her 2024 plans, but Rep. Katie Porter isn’t waiting for the incumbent’s decision: The Democratic congresswoman kicked off her own Senate campaign this morning.

* As Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tries to shore up support for a fourth term, the Alabama Republican Party issued a vote of no confidence in the incumbent following a weekend meeting.

* The Florida Democratic Party was already facing serious difficulties, and its challenges just got a little worse: Manny Diaz resigned yesterday as state party chair. On his way out the door, the former Miami mayor took some swipes at Democratic activists and party members.

* In Kentucky, the filing deadline for this year’s gubernatorial race was last week, and there are now 12 candidates in the Republican primary, the winner of which will face incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November.

* On a related note, former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, whom Beshear defeated four years ago, flirted with a comeback bid before ultimately skipping the race.

* We probably haven’t seen the last of Stacey Abrams, despite her two failed gubernatorial campaigns. “I will likely run again,” the Georgia Democrat said on Drew Barrymore’s syndicated talk show. “If at first you don’t succeed, try try again. If it doesn’t work, you try again.”

* And speaking of Georgia, Herschel Walker’s failed Republican Senate campaign was already controversial, and now GOP insiders have new reason to be annoyed: According to new campaign finance filings, the unsuccessful candidate ended 2022 with more than $5 million in the bank.