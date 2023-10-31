Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.31.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Wrapping a congressional career that spanned nearly three decades, Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon is retiring. A Politico report noted, “Recognized around the Capitol for wearing bowties as well as a bike pin on his lapel, Blumenauer founded and co-chairs the Congressional Bike Caucus and advocated for funding for nationwide bike infrastructure.”

* The House Democrats’ House Majority PAC unveiled a new television ad this week, shining a light on new House Speaker Mike Johnson’s far-right record.

* With only a week remaining before Election Day in Virginia, The Washington Post reported, “Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s elections team has admitted in the run-up to pivotal General Assembly elections that it removed nearly 3,400 qualified voters from the state’s rolls, far higher than the administration’s previous estimate of 270.”

* In related news, Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Frank LaRose, purged thousands of voter registrations ahead of a statewide vote on abortion rights. A report in The New Republic noted that LaRose took these steps in September, but he “did not publicly announce his decision at the time and only acknowledged it when local outlets began reporting it last week.”

* Alabama’s new court-approved district map will create a member-vs.-member primary next year: Republican Reps. Barry Moore and Jerry Carl will both compete in the newly redrawn 1st congressional district.

* With New Hampshire defying the Democratic National Committee’s new primary calendar, President Joe Biden’s name won’t appear on the state’s upcoming 2024 ballot, but many of the incumbent’s supporters are working on a write-in campaign designed to help Biden prevail anyway.

* Without any major races in his own home state, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has agreed to cross the border and campaign in support of Democratic candidates in Virginia.

* And for reasons I can’t quite understand, Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania last week argued that his party’s new House speaker is “not a Trump Republican.” For his part, Trump described the speaker as “MAGA Mike Johnson.”