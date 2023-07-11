Tuberville keeps finding new ways to say and do the wrong thing

Members of the Senate’s Democratic majority thought they’d give it one last chance. On Commandant Gen. David Berger’s last day leading the Marine Corps, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed went to the chamber floor, hoping to confirm Gen. Eric Smith, the White House’s uncontroversial choice to succeed the retiring general.

The Rhode Island Democrat’s move was entirely sensible. Confirming Smith would prevent the Marine Corps from being without a Senate confirmed commandant for the first time in 164 years. And since no one on Capitol Hill has a problem with Smith’s qualifications, common sense suggests this process should’ve been quick and painless.

And yet, there was Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who once again balked and refused to allow the Marine general to be confirmed. The far-right Alabama Republican gained nothing by doing this. His anti-abortion tantrum could’ve continued, and he could’ve continued to stand in the way of several dozen other military promotions.

But the GOP senator nevertheless stood in the way again yesterday, indifferent to the consequences.

Soon after, Tuberville sat down with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and argued, “There is nobody more military than me.” In reality, the Alabaman never served in the military, is desperately trying to limit servicemembers’ rights, and has launched an unprecedented blockade against military promotions, ignoring concerns that he’s undermining the readiness of his own country’s armed services, while imposing unnecessary hardships on military leaders and their families.

Or put another way, pretty much everyone in American politics is “more military” than the confused junior senator from Alabama.

But that’s not all he said. AL.com reported overnight:

The idea that white nationalists believe white people are superior to other races is “some people’s opinion” and not a universal truth, Sen. Tommy Tuberville told Kaitlan Collins during an appearance on CNN Monday night.

It was just two months ago when the Republican senator sparked a controversy when he appeared to defend white nationalists serving in the military. Asked about this last night, Tuberville, in his own strange way, took fresh steps to make the problem worse.

Collins asked her guest whether he agrees that white nationalists should not be serving in the U.S. military. Tuberville replied, “If people think that a white nationalist is racist? I agree with that.”

Clarifying further, the CNN host defined “white nationalist” as “someone who believes that the white race is superior to other races.” It was at that point when Tuberville added, “Well, that’s some people’s opinion.”

Reminded that this was not a subjective matter, the GOP lawmaker concluded, “My opinion, of a white nationalist, if somebody wants to call them a white nationalist? To me, is an American. It’s an American. Now, if that white nationalist is a racist? I’m totally against anything that they want to do, because I am 110 percent against racism.”

Asked for his definition of white nationalists, Tuberville went on to say, “If you’re going to do away with most white people, in this country, out of the military, we got huge problems.”

Is anyone in Republican politics prepared to denounce this guy?