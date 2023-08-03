IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maddow: History's judgment looms as citizen Trump faces accountability

Trump’s three indictments are not the end of his legal troubles

Donald Trump has now been indicted three times, but there’s no reason to assume this constitutes the end of the Republican's legal troubles.

By Steve Benen

If all goes according to plan, Donald Trump will appear in a Washington, D.C., courtroom in a few hours as part of his post-indictment arraignment. As NBC News’ report on this noted, the former president is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya in the wake of the Republican being charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction, and conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.

But the same report added:

A prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia, has also said she is considering bringing charges against Trump for trying to reverse his defeat there and could present a case to the grand jury there in the coming weeks.

Yes, Trump has been indicted three times, but there’s no reason to assume this constitutes the end of his legal troubles. Revisiting our earlier coverage, let’s recap.

This does not include a variety of civil cases pending against the former president, including the sweeping case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. In fact, though this was largely overshadowed by Smith’s charges, James announced within hours of Trump’s latest indictment that her office’s case “is ready for trial.”

Trump is also facing several lawsuits filed by police officers injured during the Jan. 6 attack, and the defamation cases filed by E. Jean Carroll.

I’m not in a position to say with any confidence what, if anything, will happen in these cases. It’s possible that they will be resolved without Trump facing any additional criminal charges, leaving the Republican and his defense attorneys to focus exclusively on the three indictments that we already know about. It’s also worth emphasizing that the former president pleaded not guilty in response to his first two indictments, and it’s a safe bet he’ll make the same plea in response to this third.

That said, as things stand, if Trump is working from the assumption that he won’t face additional charges, he’s likely to be disappointed.

This post revises our related earlier coverage.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."