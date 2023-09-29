After Trump targeted Milley, Biden slams Republicans’ silence

It’s been a full week since Donald Trump used his social media platform to go after Gen. Mark Milley — the man the former president tapped to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. To hear the Republican tell it, the retiring Army general committed a “treasonous act,” adding that “in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!”

Suggesting he might yet target Milley again in the future, Trump added, “To be continued!!!”

The “act” in question was entirely benign — there was nothing “treasonous” about the general’s post-election communications with Chinese officials — and the former president’s written comments were plainly indefensible. Making matters worse, Milley told CBS’s “60 Minutes” that he’s taking “appropriate measures“ to ensure his and his family’s safety in response to Trump’s radical harangue.

This did not go unnoticed at the White House. President Joe Biden delivered remarks yesterday on threats our democracy is facing, and the Democrat quoted his predecessor. Though Biden conceded that he doesn’t think most Republicans agree with what Trump said about Milley, the president argued that the “silence” from prominent GOP voices has been “deafening.”

“Hardly any Republican called out such heinous statements,” Biden added.

In fairness, a few GOP presidential hopefuls — Trump’s rivals for the party’s 2024 nomination — did comment about his dangerous rhetoric related to Milley. But as was clear from a Politico report on this, their rebukes were part of a larger story.

A trio of GOP presidential candidates bashed former President Donald Trump on Thursday over his comments suggesting that the nation’s top-ranking military officer should be killed.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, for example, told CNN, “There is no call for that kind of language directed toward someone who’s worn the uniform of the United States and served with such distinction.” Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, meanwhile, said on MSNBC that Trump’s missive was “reprehensible.”

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson added, “To suggest that Gen. Milley should be executed is inexcusable and dangerous. While some will excuse this latest outrage as Trump just being Trump, the fact is that his statement endangers people and is an insult to those who serve in the military.”

But the Politico report went on to note that the other candidates’ campaigns were also contacted for comment, but they didn’t respond.

Similarly, if GOP leaders on Capitol Hill had a problem with Trump apparently suggesting that Milley should be executed, they kept those concerns to themselves.

All of which, of course, helped prove Biden’s point.

“The MAGA extremists across the country have made it clear where they stand,” the incumbent president said. “So, the challenge for the rest of America — for the majority of Americans is to make clear where we stand.”